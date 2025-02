The Pawsome dog celebration, open and free to Montrealers with and without pets, also promises dog yoga, workshops, prizes, free hot chocolate and more.

Montreal pet care organization Pawsome Concierge is holding a winter edition of their annual summer dog parade this Sunday, Feb. 9.

From noon till 3 p.m., there will be additional activities to complement the parade, all of them taking place inside a heated dome in Saint-Henri’s Sir-Georges-Étienne-Cartier Square. These activities include dog yoga, workshops for pet first-aid and canine aromatherapy — along with free hot chocolate, prizes and product giveaways.

The winter edition of Pawsome’s Montreal dog parade, which will take place outdoors, is scheduled to run from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m., beginning in the square (4544 Notre-Dame W.).

For more details, please visit the event page.

For our latest in arts and life, please visit the Arts & Life section.