Carney currently has a double-digit lead in net favourability over Poilievre.

Mark Carney leads Pierre Poilievre by 14 points as the best candidate to negotiate with Trump

According to a new study by Nanos Research, Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney is considered to be the best option for prime minister to negotiate with the Trump administration, ahead of Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre by 14 points.

Nationally, Carney sits at 40%, followed by Poilievre at 26%.

Who is the most qualified leader to negotiate with Mr. Trump and his administration?



All 🇨🇦 respondents:

🔴40% Mark Carney

🔵26% Pierre Poilievre

🔴13% Chrystia Freeland



[Nanos Research, Jan.31-Feb.3, 2025, n=1,077]https://t.co/B9RwedQ146 — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) February 7, 2025 Mark Carney leads Pierre Poilievre by 14 points as the best candidate to negotiate with Trump

Studies by Abacus Data show that Carney (+13%) also leads Poilievre (even) in net favourability by 13 points. Carney is currently the favourite to take over from Justin Trudeau as Liberal party leader.

Leader Net Favourables:



All:

Carney: +13%

Freeland: -1%

Gould: -4%



Liberals:

Carney: +59%

Freeland: +44%

Gould: +22%



Abacus Data / Jan 26, 2025 / n=2205 / Online — Polling Canada (@CanadianPolling) January 29, 2025 Mark Carney leads Pierre Poilievre by 14 points as the best candidate to negotiate with Trump

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.