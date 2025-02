“Poilievre couldn’t even oppose an obvious violation of international law.”

While Trump lickspittle Pierre Poilievre promises to get tough on fentanyl, one Liberal Party candidate has forcefully condemned Trump’s intent to occupy Gaza.

Mark Carney further said he supports a free Palestinian state.

Poilievre couldn’t even oppose an obvious violation of international law.

Though some may be cynical about the Liberals’ record on Palestine, it’s worth noting Carney made an unambiguous statement underlining an independent Palestinian policy that puts him at odds with Netanyahu as much as Trump.

What we need from Carney now is a commitment to hold those responsible for previous violations of international law to account.

President Trump's proposed forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza is deeply disturbing. It would violate the rights of Palestinians and international law, and it would set back efforts to promote peace and security for all in the region.



