Mark Carney sits 14 points ahead of Pierre Poilievre as the best candidate to negotiate with the Trump administration.

Liberals surge ahead of CPC in Quebec and Ontario due to ‘Mark Carney effect’

As Mark Carney solidifies his lead as the favourite to win Liberal Party leadership, recent polling suggests a broad shift towards the Liberals and against the Conservatives — particularly in Ontario and Quebec, as well as nationally — something Léger president Jean-Marc Léger has referred to as the “Mark Carney effect.”

In Quebec, Marc Carney as Liberal leader would increase support for the party to 38% (+9), 16 points ahead of the Conservatives, with 22%. Carney is currently polling 2 points higher in Quebec than Justin Trudeau’s result in the 2015 election.

[Quebec only] Federal voting intentions with Mark Carney as LPC leader:



🔴LPC 38%

⚜️BQ 24%

🔵CPC 22%

🟠NDP 10%

🟢GPC 3%

🟣PPC 3%



→ https://t.co/TWM0LTiNKu



[Léger, Jan.31- Feb.2, 2025, n=1,014]#canpoli pic.twitter.com/gw7P4KYs8L — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) February 7, 2025 Liberals surge ahead of CPC in Quebec and Ontario due to ‘Mark Carney effect’

Quebecers also see Carney as the best candidate for prime minister to defend Canada against the political and financial decisions of Donald Trump.

Sondage Léger/JDM/TVA



Il y un facteur clé qui explique les résultats de notre sondage et la montée du PLC au Québec, C'est l'effet Mark Carney.



Les Québécois, comme les Canadiens, ont peur des tarifs de Trump. Les gens se sentent plus rassurés par M.Carney que P.Poilievre,… pic.twitter.com/HXTUDrNoIc — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) February 6, 2025 Liberals surge ahead of CPC in Quebec and Ontario due to ‘Mark Carney effect’

In Ontario, Mainstreet’s latest poll finds the Liberals (42%) also leading the Conservatives (37%) by 5 points.

(Support me by subscribing/donating)



Ontario Federal Polling:



LPC: 42% (+3)

CPC: 37% (+2)

NDP: 12% (-6)

GPC: 5% (+3)

PPC: 2% (-4)

Others: 2%



Mainstreet / Feb 5, 2025 / n=1080 / Online



(% Change With 2021 Federal Election)



Check out federal details on @338Canada at:… pic.twitter.com/d2kCMThjls — Polling Canada (@CanadianPolling) February 6, 2025 Liberals surge ahead of CPC in Quebec and Ontario due to ‘Mark Carney effect’

As presented by 338Canada, recent national polls demonstrate a broad swing in the direction of the Liberals.

Nationally, Mark Carney (40%) is also considered to be the best candidate to negotiate with the Trump administration, sitting 14 points ahed of CPC leader Pierre Poilievre (26%).

Who is the most qualified leader to negotiate with Mr. Trump and his administration?



All 🇨🇦 respondents:

🔴40% Mark Carney

🔵26% Pierre Poilievre

🔴13% Chrystia Freeland



[Nanos Research, Jan.31-Feb.3, 2025, n=1,077]https://t.co/B9RwedQ146 — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) February 7, 2025

