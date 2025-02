Just 5% of Americans support Trump’s use of economic force to annex Canada

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, just 5% of Americans support Trump’s use of economic force to annex Canada. Donald Trump has announced that a 25% tariff on all Canadian goods entering the United States will take effect on Feb. 4.

The study found that 77% of Americans believe Canadians should get to choose whether or not Canada joins the United States. Just 5% say Canada should join the United States using economic or political pressure, while 1% say military force should be used to make it happen.

Overall, just 10% of Canadians and 25% of Americans think Canada should join the United States.

“This tepid support for Canada as the 51st state is matched by little interest from Americans in forcing it to happen. Few (5%) support Trump’s promised use of ‘economic force’ to annex Canada, while even fewer (1%) believe the U.S. should use its military to make it happen — something Trump has ruled out.”

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Jan. 10 to 13, 2025 among a representative randomized sample of 1,653 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. ARI conducted a second online survey from Jan. 10 to 13, 2025 among a representative randomized sample of 1,716 American adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum USA.

