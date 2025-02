The PHI Centre’s tribute to the late director’s use of music is on through May 4. Entry is free but reservations are required.

Jean-Marc Vallée: Mixtape is a multimedia and sound-driven exhibition that immerses visitors in the creative world of the late, acclaimed Quebec director, where music was the heartbeat of his storytelling. Drawing on testimonies from collaborators and loved ones, the PHI Centre exhibition explores Vallée’s deep connection to music as both inspiration and creative process. Through five immersive installations and a rich sound environment, Mixtape highlights key moments in his career while offering an intimate journey into the mind of a filmmaker who translated emotion into cinema through the power of music. Free entry, reservation required.

Jean-Marc Vallée: Mixtape is on at PHI Centre (407 St-Pierre) through May 4

