NIEBO HOTEL is an immersive dance experience that will transform le Germain Hotel Montréal into a living stage.

A collaboration between Ballets Jazz Montréal, CAPAS, Danse Danse, la Parenthèse and le Germain, this unique performance, choreographed by Christophe Garcia, invites audiences into intimate hotel rooms where dance, music and visuals bring human connections to life.

For an hour, spectators will follow a personalized journey, becoming both witnesses and participants in this poetic exploration of memory and emotion. Blending art and hospitality, NIEBO HOTEL offers an encounter with contemporary dance in an evocative, close-up setting.

Performances of NIEBO HOTEL take place at le Germain Hotel Montréal (2050 Mansfield) from Feb. 18 to March 1

