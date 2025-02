“A majority of Canadians believe other NATO allies would help defend Canada from American aggression.”

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, a majority of Canadians believe that other NATO countries would come to our defence if Donald Trump used the U.S. military to invade Canada. NATO allies technically have an obligation to militarily defend member states from acts of aggression.

58% of Canadians trust that other NATO countries would come to Canada’s aid in the event of a U.S. military attack, while 22% do not.

While Trump has said that he won’t use the military to force Canada to join the United States, Canadians don’t believe him.

“If it were to come to war, a majority of Canadians believe other NATO allies would help defend Canada from American aggression. In the case of Greenland, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, a founding NATO member, a former U.S. ambassador to Denmark believes NATO ‘would be compelled to respond’ in the event of American aggression.”

If Trump invades Canada, would NATO defend us?

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Jan. 10 to 13, 2025 among a representative randomized sample of 1,653 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

