Montreal, Canada, known for its vibrant local culture, is home to some of the most highly-anticipated festivals. Throughout the year, locals and tourists can experience Montreal’s taste for music, art, food, and diverse cultural traditions. After all, the city is known as a premiere destination for the world’s best circus performances!

In fact, one of Montreal’s top festivals is the Montréal Complètement Cirque, where attendees enjoy eclectic street performances, live shows with real circus performers, colorful clowns, impressive acrobats, and other aerial feats. Learn more about this popular festival and many more in the guide below.

The Ultimate Circus Festival

The ultimate celebration of contemporary circus arts is held every July in Montreal. The city literally transforms into a festival of colorful costumes, music, and performances. Besides marveling at fantastic visuals, there are plenty of activities for the whole family at Montréal Complètement Cirque.

For example, kids love getting their faces painted by circus professionals and enjoying towering cones of cotton candy afterward. Attending live circus performances is the most popular activity at this festival; attendees may enjoy free circus shows or purchase tickets for even more spectacular experiences.

Festival attendees are encouraged to dress up in circus-inspired fashion. Festival-goers may also purchase shirts, hoodies, and accessories to get in the spirit. It’s an excellent place to find unique gifts for birthdays and holidays.

Interactive workshops are a fun one-stop shop for attendees who want to learn more about circus performance, set design, and costumes. Attendees get hands-on experience and instruction from real circus veterans, from juggling to design. Workshop attendees also leave with unique creations they made themselves.

Montréal International Jazz Festival

This next festival is even recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s largest jazz festival. The Montréal International Jazz Festival is a must for any music enthusiast and a wonderful way to introduce young attendees to Jazz. This popular festival is held every summer between June and July.

Brace yourself! This festival features about 500 concerts!

Festival brochures are available to help attendees plan their festival experience so that they don’t miss a favorite band. Set lists are also available on the festival’s website. Similar to the circus festival, there are both free and paid concerts to enjoy.

This festival introduces emerging artists in the Jazz world, as well as Grammy-winning legends. The open-air venues are perfect for Montreal’s summer weather and offer plenty of space for dancing. Even spontaneous jazz jam sessions are encouraged by festival planners, so find a spot if that sounds like you!

You can’t have a music festival without creative festival fashion. Expect to see comfortable bohemian dresses, colorful accessories, and festival shirts with Jazz legends. Of course, comfortable attire is encouraged for all-day festival goers.

Don’t forget your dancing shoes!

Francos de Montréal

Montréal is a mecca for French-Canadian culture, making the annual Francos de Montréal a global destination for Francophone enthusiasts from around the world. This festival is another summer favorite held every June, celebrating the best French-language music, from new artists to Canadian Francophone legends.

Like previous festivals, attendees may enjoy a mix of free and ticketed music events, making it an accessible event for all festival-goers.

Besides experiencing the best in Francophone culture, attendees enjoy an impressive selection of French-Canadian cuisine, arts and crafts fairs, and countless artisans and vendors. This festival is the perfect place to show off sophisticated evening outfits and accessories. Of course, it's one of the few times of the year where you can go "full Francophile" with traditional berets and French fashion.

Expect a range of genres, as well, including pop, hip-hop, rock, and classical. You don’t need to be fluent in French to enjoy this eclectic festival.

L’International des Feux Loto-Québec

If you love fireworks, you can’t miss the next Montreal festival; the city’s international fireworks competition is held every summer, drawing attendees from across the globe. Expect to see the latest advancements in pyrotechnic entertainment, including the largest, most creative fireworks you’ve ever seen.

Since it’s a competition, representing countries put a lot of time and craftsmanship into creating immersive entertainment, bringing together both fireworks and music.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive at the festival early to snag the best viewing spots. Visitors should bring lawn chairs, blankets, pillows, and food and beverage coolers. There are also plenty of local food vendors selling favorite street foods.

Light-up accessories like LED jewelry and glow sticks are popular at these events. Attendees can also purchase these festival goodies from event vendors.

Don’t Miss Montreal’s Top Festivals

Remember to mark the above events on your calendar to experience Montreal’s world-renowned culture.

From memorable music concerts and fireworks to circus entertainment, the city’s festival scene cannot be missed. Remember to bring the essentials you need to stay comfortable during long festival weekends, including bottled water, backpacks, sweatshirts for summer nights, and snacks.

Remember to check for the latest festivals, restaurants, shops, and experiences in Cult MTL, your premier source for local Montreal culture.