There is widespread distrust that Donald Trump won’t use the military to make Canada the 51st state.

Trump said he won’t use military force to annex Canada — Canadians don’t believe him

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, a majority of Canadians don’t trust Donald Trump’s claim that he won’t use military force to annex Canada.

62% of Canadians say they don’t believe that Donald Trump wouldn’t use the U.S. military to force Canada to join the United States. Just 28% of Canadians believe Trump will keep his word regarding forced annexation by military means.

“Trump explicitly ruled out the use of military force to annex Canada, but left it on the table in his pursuit of Greenland and the Panama Canal. Perhaps that is why a majority of Canadians (62%) say they do not trust Trump to keep his word and not involve the military.”

Overall, just 10% of Canadians and 25% of Americans think Canada should join the United States.

The study also found that just 5% of Americans support Trump’s use of economic force to annex Canada.





The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Jan. 10 to 13, 2025 among a representative randomized sample of 1,653 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

