Canadian media: Stop normalizing Trump’s 51st State propaganda

A fire can’t spread if you suck all the oxygen out of the room. If only someone told Cross Country Checkup host Ian Hanomansing.

This Sunday’s show asks: What do you think about Canada becoming the 51st state?

Hanomansing emphasized that 100 NPR stations will simulcast the episode, and that this is a chance for Canadians’ voices to be heard by Americans.

The Venn diagram of NPR listeners and Trump supporters are two circles separated by a million miles. Just like Pierre Poilievre, Trump also wants to defund public broadcasters.

It’s hard to understand what Hanomansing was thinking: Canadians do not want to be annexed and hate Trump for resurrecting Nazism.

Better judgment is needed at the CBC.

The subject should be critically examined — not normalized. And the CBC sucks when it comes to normalizing bad ideas.

How much publicity have they given Pierre Poilievre, despite his vow to destroy it? And why has the CBC and the rest of Canada’s mainstream media been so soft in fact-checking Poilievre’s rhetoric?

The CBC shouldn’t ignore Donald Trump’s annexation threats, but as a foundational element of Canadian culture, they have a public responsibility to fight it with extreme prejudice at every opportunity they get.

This Sunday, we want to know what Canada as the 51st state means to you?



