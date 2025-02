“Canada’s largest infrastructure project ever will connect nearly 20 million Canadians between Quebec City and Toronto with 300km/hour high-speed rail.”

The federal government has announced plans to begin work on Alto, a high-speed rail line connecting Quebec City and Toronto — “Canada’s largest infrastructure project ever” according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The rail line, on a newly built, separate, electrified track, would carry trains travelling at 300 kilometres per hour, double the speed of Via Rail trains.

The high-speed, high-frequency rail line will reportedly reduce travel time between Montreal and Toronto from nearly six hours by car (or five hours by Via Rail express) to three hours. Other cities served include Trois-Rivières, Laval, Ottawa and Peterborough. The plan for the location of stations will be determined over the next four years.

The contract bid for the project, which was green-lit in October, has been awarded to Cadence. The consortium of companies will co-design and build the rail line as well as finance, operate and maintain the project.

The Government of Canada is investing $3.9-billion over six years in the co-development phase of the project, beginning in 2024-25. This is in addition to the $371.8-million that was provided in Budget 2024.

Introducing Alto: Canada’s largest infrastructure project ever — connecting nearly 20 million Canadians between Quebec City and Toronto with 300km/hour high-speed rail. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 19, 2025 Canada confirms plans for Alto, a high-speed rail line connecting Quebec City and Toronto

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.