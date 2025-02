“Strong winds will cause widespread blowing snow and significant wind chill.”

Blizzard warning in effect in Montreal through Monday morning: “Limit outdoor activities”

Environment Canada has just issued a blizzard warning for Montreal, with quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions due to rapidly accumulating snow totalling up to 40 cm. The blizzard warning is in effect through Monday morning.

Montrealers are being advised to limit their outdoor activities.

“Strong winds will cause widespread blowing snow and significant wind chill. Blizzard warnings are issued when widespread reduced visibilities of 400 metres or less are expected for at least 4 hours. Protect yourself from wind, cold and disorientation by staying sheltered, indoors or in your vehicle.”

Please be careful out there.

❗❗Winter storm warnings upgraded to blizzard warnings for areas along the St. Lawrence Valley between Montreal and Quebec City. ⚠️⚠️ Travel is strongly discouraged. Zero visibility on the roads (source MTQ). #blizzard #QCstorm pic.twitter.com/f20tte4UkB — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) February 16, 2025

