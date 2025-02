BermudAir will operate direct flights from Montreal to Bermuda twice a week, year-round.

Nonstop flights from Montreal to Bermuda to begin on June 12

BermudAir has announced that they will be launching nonstop flights from Montreal to Bermuda this summer.

Flights between Montreal and Bermuda will take place year-round on Thursdays and Sundays starting June 12, with a choice of Business or Economy class travel. Holidays packages are being offered by BermudAir Holidays.

BermudAir founder and CEO Adam Scott commented on the news in a press release.

“We are proud to expand our Canadian footprint with the introduction of nonstop flights from Montreal. This new route offers Quebecers an effortless gateway to reach Bermuda’s unmatched hospitality, rich heritage and breathtaking natural beauty.”

For more on the direct flight from Montreal to Bermuda, please visit the BermudAir website.

