“This new snow will add to previous snowfall amounts received this week, causing significant weight on roofs.”

Another winter storm for Montreal: Up to 40 cm of snow expected Sunday and Monday

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Montreal, with up to 40 cm of snow expected from Sunday morning into Monday.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult.

“This new snow will add to previous snowfall amounts received this week, causing significant weight on roofs. Visibility may be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.”

Please be careful out there.

Here's our summary for yesterday's winter storm. Several cities received 30+ cm in 24 hours for the first time this season.

❄️ Saint-Sauveur, 45 cm

❄️ Gaspé, 40 cm

❄️ Gatineau, 37 cm

❄️ Montreal, 34 cm#QCstorm pic.twitter.com/ojmCNfFUJL — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) February 14, 2025 Another winter storm for Montreal: Up to 40 cm of snow expected Sunday and Monday

For the latest weather updates, please visit the Weather Network.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.