Carney now holds a 54-point lead over Chrystia Freeland to become the next Liberal Party leader.

According to a new study by Mainstreet Research, the Liberals are now projected to win the next federal election and form a majority government with Mark Carney as their party leader. A Léger poll earlier this week also projected a Liberal majority under Carney.

As confirmed by Polling Canada below, a Liberal majority with Mark Carney as party leader is now projected by Mainstreet. The poll finds the Liberals with 41% support, followed by the Conservatives with 39%.

Léger’s latest also projects a Liberal majority, despite the voting intention being tied between the Liberals and Conservatives at 37%.

Léger also finds that Mark Carney has increased his lead as the frontrunner to become the next Liberal Party of Canada leader. The Canadian economist, banker and former governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England now holds a 54-point lead over Chrystia Freeland among Liberal Party voters.

Carney leads with 68% support, followed by Freeland with 14% support.

Carney is also the most popular choice for Liberal Party leadership among all Canadians, including Conservative, NDP and Bloc Québécois voters. The new party leader will be chosen on March 9.

Carney is considered to be the best candidate to negotiate with the Trump administration.

On Jan. 6, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau officially announced his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party, and prorogued parliament until March 24.

Mark Carney has garnered a lot of attention for his appearance on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. Watch the complete interview below, where Stewart refers to Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre as “very off-putting” and “like a villain in a Karate Kid movie.”

