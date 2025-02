Favourability of the United States has plummeted to new lows under Donald Trump.

71% of Quebecers no longer see the United States as a friendly country

A new study by Léger has found that a large majority of Quebecers no longer see the United States as a friendly country.

Following threats of tariffs and annexation, 71% of Quebecers say that they’re on less friendly terms with the U.S. since the re-election of Donald Trump.

The study also found that a large majority of Quebecers are ready to boycott the United States.

According to the Angus Reid Institute, favourability of the United States has plummeted to new lows under Donald Trump.

