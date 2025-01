“Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.”

Winter weather travel advisory issued for Montreal: Up to 10 cm of snow Wednesday morning

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Montreal, projecting between 5 and 10 cm of snow and blowing snow starting during the morning rush hour on Wednesday and continuing until midday.

“Snow combined with winds and cold temperatures may cause poor travelling conditions, with low visibilities and slippery roads.”

Please be careful out there.

Widespread power outages rapidly rose to over 100,000 across southern Quebec as fierce winds continue to rage across the province through Monday night. #QCstorm #QCwxhttps://t.co/pZs41IC5lP — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) January 28, 2025

