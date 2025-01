What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, Jan. 27

French singer-songwriter/model Yseult plays MTELUS

Cinema Politica presents No Other Land w/ intro by activist Gabrielle Nour Kacha

Mondays Amirite stand-up comedy night at McKibbin’s

Kingston indie rock band Kasador plays Casa del Popolo with Po Lazarus & Clay Hazey

Montreal dream pop band Dante’s Paradise plays la Sotterenea

