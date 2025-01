What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

British shoegaze OGs Slowdive play Olympia

Witches – Out of the Shadows exhibition at Pointe-à-Callière

The Jeff Louch Trio at le Mal Nécessaire

Habs vs. Winnipeg Jets at the Bell Centre

Comedy on Mackay stand-up comedy night

