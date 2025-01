What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, Jan. 13

Skating in the Old Port

Rec Room arcade at Royalmount

Cinémathèque Québécoise screens Flow

Solona Under the Moonlight yoga night at Studio Joie

The World’s Smallest Comedy Night at Hurley’s

