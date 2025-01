What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Simik Komaksiutiksak’s dance/performance art show Anxiety at MAI Jan 29–Feb. 1

Concept Art Drink & Draw at Ping Pong Club

Double’s Comedy Club

Tracy Trash at Cabaret Mado

Andrea Detour live at Datcha

