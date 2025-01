What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Artloft Cinema screens David Lynch’s Lost Highway

To Build Law documentary/exhibition at the CCA

Beyond the Sun and We Are Stars at the Montreal Planetarium

Norwegian post-punk band Pom Poko plays l’Escogriffe

Italian synth-metal/chiptune act Master Boot Record plays Foufs

