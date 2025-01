What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Weekend 1 of Igloofest begins in the Old Port

CCA screens Where We Grow Older documentary at UdeM

Vernissage for Diasporic Affections exhibition at SBC Gallery

Ogoki Nights V: The Last Bag Out at Théâtre Sainte Catherine

Korean singer Yves brings her Apple Cinnamon Crunch tour to MTELUS

