What to do today in Montreal

Thursday, Jan. 9

Being There: Photography in Arthur Erickson’s Early Travel Diaries exhibition at the CCA

Disney on Ice: Into the Magic at Place Bell, through Jan. 12

David Bowie 4Ever & Ever w/ DJ Roxy Moron at Rockette

Cinéma Moderne screens Comme le feu w/ director Philippe Lesage

Cinéma du Musée screens Agnès Varda’s Cléo de 5à7 (English subs)

