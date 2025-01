What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, Jan. 30

Atlanta rapper Destroy Lonely plays MTELUS

Igloofest weekend 3 begins

Fragments From Here: 7 immersive films at SAT

Colorado producer Of the Trees plays le Studio TD

Montréal Victoire vs. Toronto Sceptres at Place Bell

