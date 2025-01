What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Laure Prouvost exhibition Oma-je at PHI Foundation

Leonard Cohen musical tribute The Secret Chord continues through Jan. 12

Stand-up comedy at Melrose

Artloft Cinema presents Paul Schrader’s Light Sleeper

Concept Art Drink and Draw at Ping Pong Club

