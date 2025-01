What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, Jan. 20

Ciné-Outremont screens Ken Loach’s The Old Oak

British indie rock band the Vaccines play Studio TD

Cinémathèque Québécoise screens Léa Pool’s Anne Trister, w/ English subs

Femme Edition of the World’s Smallest Comedy Night

59th anniversary edition of Hillbilly Night at the Wheel Club

