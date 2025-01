What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Jan. 17

Travis Knights’ The Mars Project continues at Place des Arts through Jan. 18

Hivernale de Gaspé multiple vernissages & gallery party

Dômesicle dance party series winter edition at SAT

NYC coldwave/synthpunk act Silent EM w/ Automelodi & more at Piranha

Saturday, Jan. 18

Last weekend to see Habitat Sonore: Nick Cave at PHI Centre

NYC jazz/prog metal band Sungazer plays Club Soda

AURA light show by Moment Factory at the Notre-Dame Basilica

Sunday, Jan. 19

Le Bingo Show with Rainbow Drag at le Studio TD

California chillwave/IDM act Tycho plays Théâtre Beanfield

Indie-flamenco-electronic duo Paco Versailles plays Petit Campus

