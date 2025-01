What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

What to do this weekend in Montreal

Friday, Jan. 31

David Lynch double bill at Cinéma Moderne (documentary and shorts)

Igloofete “DJ sur glace” at the Old Port skating rink

Dômesicle dance party in the Satosphere

Ukraine invasion documentary Intercepted now playing in theatres

Saturday, Feb. 1

Last night to see dance/performance art show Anxiety at MAI

Lunar New Year parade and celebrations in Chinatown

Bareoke strip karaoke night at Café Cleopatra

Sunday, Feb. 2

Davis Cup qualifier doubles and singles matches

Underground Comedy Railroad at the Comedy Nest

Nashville alt singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy plays Théâtre Beanfield

For more on what to do this weekend in Montreal, please visit the Events section.