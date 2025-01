What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

What to do this weekend in Montreal

Friday, Jan. 3

Cirque du Soleil’s OVO continues at the Bell Centre through Jan. 5

Subtone Movement at Salon Daomé

New Year’s Afrofusion Silent Disco at Kawalees

Saturday, Jan. 4

Habitat Sonore: Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds at PHI Centre

Punk/grunge bands Bad Objection, Tarbox & more at l’Esco

Bareoke Stripe Karaoke at Café Cleopatra

Sunday, Jan. 5

Free Sunday at the CCA, exhibition/screening access, guided tours available

Federico Fellini’s 8 1/2 screens at Cinémathèque Québécoise

The Secret Chord continues at Segal Centre through Jan. 12

For more on what to do this weekend in Montreal, please visit the Events section.