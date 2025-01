Canada needs someone who can bring the country together with sound economic policy.

Traditional Conservatives should support Mark Carney in Canada’s next election. Let the Elon Musk Conservatives support Pierre Poilievre or the PPC.

Mark Carney’s economic record makes him the most qualified candidate for prime minister and the best choice to steer Canada through the second Trump presidency.

In his roles as governor of the Bank of Canada — a position he was appointed to by Stephen Harper — and later the Bank of England, Carney guided both countries through financial crises. He went on to focus his efforts on encouraging the financial sector to address climate change.

We already know that Pierre Poilievre won’t stand up to Donald Trump’s tariff threats for fear of losing Musk’s endorsement. Carney, on the other hand, has demonstrated strength and resolve:

“As Canadians, we need to face this challenge as one united team. I support strong and coordinated action to protect our workers throughout this threat to their jobs and paycheques. Dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs by Canada should be a given and they should be aimed where their impacts in the United States will be felt the hardest. Every dollar raised by Canadian tariffs should be used to help support Canadian workers through this fight.”

Canadians don’t want Pierre Poilievre to become prime minister. A majority of Canadians have a negative opinion of the CPC leader, and less than 1 in 3 think he’s the best choice for PM.

What Canada needs is someone who can bring the country together in the next election with sound economic policy, while maintaining Canada’s progressive interests and values.

It’s plain to see that that person is Mark Carney.

Mark Carney is the frontrunner to become the next Liberal Party of Canada leaderhttps://t.co/BJlkmagdhI — Cult MTL (@cultmtl) January 18, 2025 Traditional Conservatives should support Mark Carney in Canada’s next election

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.