Small venues in the heart of the Plateau will soon be the site of one of the local scene’s favourite music festivals.

While Montreal music fans are pretty spoiled for shows year-round, bands on tour and festival buzz tend to die down in the dead of winter. But then there’s Taverne Tour, an annual festival bringing exciting shows to small venues in the heart of the Plateau — on St-Laurent, St-Denis and Mont-Royal Avenue.

Intimate showbars in the area, like Casa del Popolo, l’Escogriffe and le Ministère, are always in the mix during Taverne Tour, but so are the likes of Taverne Saint-Sacrement, Pub Pit Caribou and Pub West Shefford, venues that don’t typically host loud shows with big crowds. That’s part of what makes this festival so unique in Montreal — that and the fact that it happens at a time of year when most people are holed up in semi-hibernation mode.

The lineup for Taverne Tour 2025, happening from Feb. 6 to 8, promises loads of exciting acts, like Wombo (Louisville, KY post-punk), We Are Wolves (Montreal indie rock), VioleTT Pi (Montreal electro-rock), Kaya Hoax (Montreal alt hip hop), Billy Woods (NYC hip hop), the Sadies (Toronto country/rock), Rough Francis (Burlington, VT punk rock), Priors (Montreal melodic punk), the Gories (Detroit garage punk), Charlotte Cornfield (Toronto folk) and la Sécurité (Montreal art punk).

