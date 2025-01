There are currently more separatists in Alberta than there are in Quebec.

According to a study by Léger, just 31% of Quebecers support Quebec sovereignty, down 6 points from when last measured in November. There is currently a 22-point spread between those who support Quebec independence (31%) and those who do not (53%).

According to previous Léger studies, support for sovereignty in Quebec has not increased over the past decade.

Support is currently at its lowest point since 2020.

A separate study by Research Co. found that there are more separatists in Alberta than there are in Quebec.

