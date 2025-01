The four-lane hill in the Quartier des Spectacles becomes part of the Glissades Gamelin circuit, which includes two other hills and an “Après-glisse” chalet.

Following the opening of several refrigerated skating rinks in Montreal in recent years due to unstable winter temperatures, the city is getting a new refrigerated sledding hill called la FOMO. The four-lane hill in the Quartier des Spectacles is part of the Glissades Gamelin circuit, which launched last year, including two other hills — la MOLLO, for snowskating and snowshoeing, and la YOLO — and a heated “Après-glisse” chalet.

All three Glissades Gamelin hills will be open on Wednesdays through Sundays from Jan. 16 until March 9 (and will also open on Mondays and Tuesdays during kids’ school breaks), and are accessible for free. Helmets and other equipment are available on site to rent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jardins_Gamelin (@jardins_gamelin) A refrigerated sledding hill called la FOMO is opening in Montreal on Jan. 16

For our latest in Montreal life, please visit the Arts & Life section.