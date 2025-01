Following his resignation as Liberal Party leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Canadians about what the Conservative Party is selling.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau officially resigned as leader of the Liberal Party, and prorogued parliament until March 24.

While responding to questions from journalists, Trudeau spoke about how Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre’s vision for Canada is not right for Canadians.

“Pierre Poilievre’s vision for this country is not the right one for Canadians. Stopping the fight against climate change doesn’t make sense. Backing off on the values and strength in diversity that Canada has always worked to pull itself together on is not the right path for the country. Attacking journalists, the CBC, institutions — that’s not what Canadians need in this moment.

“We need an ambitious, optimistic view of the future and Pierre Poilievre is not offering that. I look forward to the fight as progressives across this country stand up for the kind of vision for a better country that Canadians have always carried — despite the tremendous pressures around the world to think smaller, to veer towards the hard right and to be less ambitious for what we can be and do as a country when the world really needs Canada.”

