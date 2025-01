The Conservative Party leader has so far been vague and evasive about countering tariff threats made by the next U.S. President.

In a press conference this afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke about the federal government’s efforts to deal with Donald Trump’s threat of 25% tariffs on Canadian goods by joining with the country’s premiers to plan retaliatory tariffs and other counter-measures. Trudeau referenced Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s rejection of this Team Canada approach, and challenged federal Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre to pick a side — between Canada and U.S. president-elect Trump.

“Pierre Poilievre, who wants to be prime minister for all Canadians, has a choice to make. Either he stands up to fight for all Canadians alongside all premiers and the federal government that are doing that, or he chooses to stand with Danielle Smith, Kevin O’Leary, and, ultimately, Donald Trump.”

Earlier this week, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh attributed Poilievre’s hesitancy to deal with Trump’s tariffs to the CPC leader’s fear of upsetting his endorsement from Elon Musk.

The Premiers and I might be from different parties and different parts of the country. But we're Canadians — Canadians first. pic.twitter.com/bcNJ0qxmJz — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 16, 2025

