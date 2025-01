Mark Carney is the frontrunner to become the next Liberal Party of Canada leader

According to a new study by Léger, Mark Carney is the frontrunner to become the next Liberal Party of Canada leader. The Canadian economist, banker and former Bank of Canada governor is expected to officially launch his leadership bid in Edmonton tomorrow.

Carney leads with 27% support among Liberal Party voters, followed by Chrystia Freeland with 21% support.

On Jan. 6, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau officially announced his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party, and prorogued parliament until March 24.

Mark Carney has garnered a lot of attention this week for his excellent appearance on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. Watch the complete interview below, where Stewart refers to Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre as “very off-putting” and “like a villain in a Karate Kid movie.”

