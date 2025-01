We should do everything we can to entertain ourselves. This is what life should be about. There is no point in being stressed, sad and concerned all the time, especially if you have a big family with children who are constantly looking to invest their energy into all kinds of activities.

For all Canadians out there, we know how struggling some days can get. The costs of living is higher than ever, so here are some suggestions on what you can actually do to remain entertained on a budget.

Play Golf With Your Kids

There is a company in Canada that you may already know about that offers incredible golf services across the country. There are more than 675 golf courses across Canada that you and your kids can go to and play golf for free.

One week per year, in July, the National Golf Course Association Canada made this whole thing possible through the “Take a Kid to Course” program. On their website, you can find plenty of information regarding all the course locations, their schedule and addresses. If you manage to get there while the campaign is active, you and your kid will be allowed to play a free round of golf.

The only requirement you should be aware of is that the free coupon applies only to children under the age of 16, accompanied by an adult, preferably one of the parents.

Try Yoga For Free At Lululemon

As stated in the Brand Finance 2024 report, Lululemon is Canada’s top clothing brand, but this is not why we are suggesting you keep an eye on their physical shops. Apparently, to promote a healthier lifestyle and sports products, Lululemon organizes free yoga classes for those who might want to get a taste of what this sport is like.

They sometimes promote these free classes through influencers, public announcements or inside their stores. For example, those of you who live in the Windsor ON area, there is a Lululemon in Devonshire Mall. They had multiple free yoga classes in 2024, so it is worth to keep an eye on their website. Also, you can just go to their website and subscribe to their newsletter. They also communicate all these events through that channel as well.

Play Bowling For Free With Your Kids

You guessed right, there is another sport you can introduce your little one to. Bowling is fun, exciting and competitive, so why not take advantage of an entire summer of free bowling games? The kidsbowlfree platform should be on your list of bookmarks.

What they do is provide this special context in which children can enjoy two free games of bowling per day throughout the summer. Basically, all you have to do is register your children in The Kids Bowl Free Program and watch them developing another healthy habit.

The platform works intuitively enough. Just use their features to find a center near you, get your kid registered, and get to bowl with them the entire warm season. It will cost you way less, and you will get to bond with your kid. Let’s not lie about it; bowling is way more fun if it’s free.

Since 2007, 35 million kids have taken part in this program and enjoyed countless free games of bowling, so step up your game and join them!

Minimal Cost Gaming

We live in 2025, so gaming is probably one of the most accessible forms of entertainment. Nowadays, you don’t even need a PC to play video games. You can just take out your phone and scroll through the store to search for some free games to play.

If you have a PC, there are a lot of platforms like Steam and Epic Games that come up with all types of offers and discounts every day. You just have to enjoy every game, try to understand it, and not judge it based on trends.

Now, we know that some of you out there are into a different sort of gaming, and we are not here to judge. For instance, if you like to gamble from time to time, try to do it exclusively for fun because this is what responsibility teaches us.

Always keep your wager at the lowest amount, or just play casino games for free. Slotscalendar.ca is a great source of free slots that you don’t even have to register to play.

So, even if you like casino games, you can still save all your money and still have a lot of fun.

Treat Yourself With a Free Breakfast

This is a good one. If you have a Denny’s close to where you live, and your birthday is coming, find out that you can score a free breakfast and a joyful “happy birthday” on the side.

Dennys has a special promotion that is permanently ongoing. If it’s your birthday, just show your ID at the location, and they will congratulate you and give you a free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” breakfast.

Make It Fun

You don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars. Everything can be fun and entertaining if you have the right mindset. So, take a closer look at our suggestions, find yourself some time to do the research, and start saving money in this harsh economy!