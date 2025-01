The cinema chain is also charging $3.99 for family films on Saturdays, and $5 for popcorn on Tuesdays.

In a bid to boost ticket sales during the dead of winter, Canadian movie theatre chain Cineplex announced this week that they’re bringing back $5 Tuesdays, from Jan. 14 to Feb. 11. Tickets and popcorn will be sold for $5 (apiece) on Tuesdays during that period, and tickets will cost $3.99 for family films on Saturdays.

Special deals on games and food are also available at the Rec Room, the arcade attached to Montreal’s newest Cineplex movie theatre at the Royalmount mall.

For Cineplex showtimes in Montreal, please visit their website.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit the Film & TV section.