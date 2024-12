The accumulation of snow could impact travel at the beginning of the holiday season.

Winter travel advisory issued for Montreal: Up to 15 cm of snow expected through Dec. 24

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Montreal, projecting an accumulation of between 10 and 15 cm of snow starting later today and continuing into Dec. 24.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. If you must drive, be prepared for areas of poor visibility.”

Please be careful out there.

⚠️❄️ Winter weather travel advisory in effect from December 23 to 24. An accumulation of 10 to 15 centimetres of snow could disrupt travel, particularly at the start of the Holidays.

