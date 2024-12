What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, Dec. 9

The Secret Chord at Segal Centre through Jan. 12

Cinema Politica presents Holding Back the Tide

Habs vs. Anaheim Ducks at the Bell Centre

Mondays Amirite comedy show at McKibbins (downtown)

The World’s Smallest Comedy Night at Hurley’s

