What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Monday, Dec. 16

Pony holiday pop-up, merch & goodies

Last day of the holiday market at Fondation PHI

Ben Paquette presents a Christmastime Serenade at Bar de Courcelle

Live music at KazaMaza, for Gaza

Mondays Amirite stand-up comedy night at McKibbins

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.