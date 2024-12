What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Tuesday, Dec. 3

The Heart and Soul of Saint-Henri exhibition at Pointe-à-Callière

Anglo-comics night at Bordel, hosted by Pantelis

Comedy on Mackay

The P’tit Ours Comedy Show

Habs vs. NY Islanders at the Bell Centre

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.