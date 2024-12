What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, Dec. 12

CBC’s Make the Season Kind Holiday Market

December 12 Make the Season Kind Holiday Market at CBC 1000 Papineau between 11AM-6:30PM. There will be treats, live radio shows, musical performances in support of the Food Banks of Quebec! I will be there selling my Montreal Icons prints, Iceland photos and rock photography. pic.twitter.com/gYzBC0VhDC — G. Scott MacLeod (@MacLeodNine) December 11, 2024

Kellylee Evans: Winter Songs jazz 5à7 at Bourgie Hall

Larger Than Life: A Loose Tribute to Adrian Burhop at la Sala Rossa

Andrew Jamieson’s Sleazy Christmas III at la Poubelle Magnifique

LeCypher hip hop & soul party at O Patro Vys

