What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Salon des métiers d’art holiday sale at Palais des Congrès

Jazz Nécessaire with the Jeff Louch Trio at le Mal Nécessaire

The Secret Chord: A Leonard Cohen Experience at the Segal Centre through Jan. 12

Habs vs. Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre

Mardi Spaghetti fundraiser for Résilience Montréal at Casa del Popolo

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.