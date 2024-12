What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

HA HA HA by Okidok clown show at TOHU Dec. 18–Jan. 5

To Build Law documentary screens at the CCA through May 25

Habitat Sonore: Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds at PHI Centre

Critically acclaimed animated film Flow screens at the Cinémathèque Québécoise

Francesco’s Discoteca’s Masquerade & Martinis party and fundraiser

