This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Elisapie’s “Uvattini” multimedia concert comes to MTELUS

YES workshop: Financing Options for Your Business

Costume Balls: Dressing Up History 1870-1927 at the McCord Stewart Museum

Alanis Obomsawin: The Children Have to Hear Another Story exhibition at the MAC (PVM)

Moroccan-Canadian comic Gad Elmaleh performs at the Bell Centre

