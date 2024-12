What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Montreal electro-punk duo DVTR play Foufounes Electrique

My-Van Dam exhibition Spaces of Resonance at PHI Foundation

Holiday House Party at the Centaur feat. jazz singer Ranee Lee & more

Canadian indie-soul singer-songwriter AHI plays l’Escogriffe

Toronto pop singer Lilyisthatyou plays Bar le Ritz PDB

