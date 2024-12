What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Dec. 20

Montreal Christmas Village at Atwater Market

Puces POP arts, crafts, fashion sale Dec. 20–22

A$$KING at Notre Dame des Quilles

Saturday, Dec. 21

Afternoon Karaoke at Montreal Improv

The Tina Trons’ ’80s New Wave Holiday Dance Party at the Wheel Club

Clash of the Titans techno / hip hop event at Bar le Ritz PDB

Sunday, Dec. 22

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation in 4K w/ film’s Montreal-born director

Witches – Out of the Shadows exhibition at Pointe-à-Callière

The Rec Room arcade, games, food & drink at Royalmount

